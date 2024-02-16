Michael Essien visits Simon Adingra in Ivory Coast after winning 2023 AFCON

Michael Essien visits Simon Adingra in Ivory Coast

Ghana legend, Michael Essien has travelled to Ivory Coast to visit Brighton & Hove Albion forward Simon Adingra.

Simon Adingra, 22, was part of the Ivory Coast squad that played at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In the final of the tournament in Abidjan, the young forward was a key man for the Elephants as he set up two goals to lead his country to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1.



Excited for Simon Adingra, Michael Essien has travelled all the way to Bondoukou, the hometown of the winger to celebrate with him and his family.

In a post on X after Ivory Coast won the 2023 AFCON, the former Chelsea man was among the first few people to congratulate Adingra.



The former Black Stars midfielder knows Simon Adingra from his days at Right to Dream Academy and FC Nordsjaelland.



