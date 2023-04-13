1
Michael Essien watches Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League

Michael Essien Chelsea Madrid.jpeg Essien was in attendance at the Bernabeau

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien was at the Santiago Bernabeu to watch his former clubs Real Madrid and Chelsea battle it out in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Essien, who enjoyed a brief loan spell in Spain with Los Blancos, witnessed the European champions ease past the club he spent most of his career at, Chelsea.

Goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio ensured Real Madrid travel to London next week with the advantage.

Essien won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 and will be hoping for a massive improvement at the English club following their recent struggles.

His former teammate Frank Lampard was in charge of the team at the Bernabeu and will lead them till the end of the season.

On the other hand, the ex-Ghana international is also carving his path in management and these days works with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland as an assistant coach.

