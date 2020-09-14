Sports News

Michael Essien would easily be a top coach - John Painstil

Former Black Stars defender John Painstil

Former Black Stars defender John Painstil says his former colleague at national team Michael Essien would easily be a top coach.

His comments come on the back of Essien joining the coaching crew of Danish side Nordsjaelland.



The former Chelsea midfielder will be acting as a player/coach with a focus on building his coaching career.



Paintsil who played with Essien for several years speaking on Max FM's SportsBiz with Evans Amewugah Paintsil said he believes in the ability of Essien and knows he would easily become a top coach.

"Michael will do this job easily, sometimes players who have played to the highest level easily become good coaches, look at Frank Lampard, Scott Parker and others. Essien does not talk too much and those people when they enter coaching they do it perfectly".



Nordsjaelland has strong ties with Ghana through the Right to Dream Academy which nurtures talents from Ghana.



The club has over nine Ghanaian players on their books with former Asante Kotoko coach Mas-ud Didid Dramani in their coaching ranks.

