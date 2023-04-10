0
Michael Folivi earns English South Conference League TOTW recognition with brace

Mon, 10 Apr 2023

Ghanaian striker Michael Folivi has been named in the Team of the Week for the English South Conference League after scoring a brace in his team's win over Parnboruogh on Good Friday.

The Chelmsford FC forward was also awarded the Man of the Match for his impressive performance.

Folivi scored a stunning goal in his team's 3-2 victory over Farnborough FC in the Vanarama Southern League, which is a lower-tier league in England. His goal was an instinctive finish that demonstrated his quality and ability to score important goals for his team.

The 25-year-old has been in good form for Chelmsford FC this season and has been a key player in their push for promotion. His performances have caught the eye of many and this latest recognition is a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Folivi has previously played for a number of English clubs including Watford and AFC Wimbledon.

