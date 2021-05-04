Michael Nortey Educational and Tennis Foundation holds Girl's clinic

Michael Nortey with some of the participants

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Michael Nortey, who is not only a former Ghana Davis Cup star but also a humble personality based in the US, on Saturday held an all-girls tennis clinic at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club. Michael Nortey currently coaches at The Carry Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning in New York, US.

The event, which was meant to boost the performance of young and upcoming tennis players within Accra and its environs, attracted over 50 girls. The junior players were aged between the ages of 4-12.



The girls were taken through skills and strategy led by Coach Michael Nortey with support from Accra Social Tennis Club President -Eric Kyei and other coaches present including Eric Tetteh Nartey, Isaac Dapaah and Victoria Dowuona.

Coach Michael said, "after spending a couple of hours with these junior players, I'm totally amazed. I thought I was coming here to see a few girls but was surprised about the turnout. We need to keep an eye on the girls by helping them. I'm impressed with the number of girls here.”



Michael Nortey later donated items such as tennis clothes, tennis shoes and tennis rackets to Coach Victoria Dowuona.