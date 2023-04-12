Michael Osei 'Ember Power' opens up on 2004 Confed Cup final, rejects juju claims

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker, Michael Osei alias Ember Power has discounted claims of black magic (juju) playing a significant role in the club’s heart-breaking defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak in the final of the 2004 CAF Confederations Cup.

The substitution of then poster boy Charles Taylor in that game has often been labeled as the turning point for Asante Kotoko in that game.



Many believed that the German coach, Hans Dieter-Schmidt was hypnotized by some juju operations by Accra Hearts hence that strange decision to take of Charles Taylor.



But Ember Power told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV that the decision to take off Charles Taylor was in tandem with what the coach had done throughout the campaign.



Michael Osei Ember Power recollects that Dieter-Schmidt's substitutions took a certain form which had all three forward always making way for three midfielders whenever Asante Kotoko had a lead in the second half.



“I don’t agree with claims that the coach was hypnotized by some juju. Everyone has his or her beliefs but I don’t think there was juju in that game. The Germans don’t believe in juju, he believed in the role he gave him. It is the role that determines. The Charles Taylor substitution was consistent with everything the coach did.

“Charles Taylor, Nana Arhin Duah, and I were the front three for Asante Kotoko in the campaign. The coach always took us off in the second half whenever Asante Kotoko was leading. He will then bring on three midfielders to control the game.



“ It wasn’t juju, it was his system. In the first leg, he subbed for me and Arhin Duah and left Charles Taylor. In Kumasi, he subbed me first, then Arhin Duah before Charles Taylor. It was not juju,” he said.



Ember Power disclosed the painful defeat was a contributory factor to his decision to hang his boots and travel to the US.



Ember Power admitted to being painfully hurt by the result and becoming frustrated as he could not wrap his head around the defeat.



After 2-2 aggregate scoreline, Accra Hearts of Oak won the first edition of the Confederations Cup via an 8-7 penalty scoreline.

Twenty years on, no Ghanaian club has reached the finals of that tournament.







KPE