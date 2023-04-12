Michael Osei Ember Power reveals JJ Rawlings’ reaction to his goal against Hearts in 2000

late president Jerry John Rawlings

Former Asante Kotoko striker Michael Osei 'Ember Power' has recalled how he stunned late president Jerry John Rawlings after scoring the winning goal in a Super Clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.

Osei, who made his Super Clash debut, scored the only goal in the game to inspire Kotoko to clinch the JOT Agyemang Cup at the expense of their fierce rival on March 12, 2000.



Recounting the event, he said Rawlings shook his hands during the trophy presentation and called him a small boy in a manner that showed the ex-present was impressed.



"The Kotoko-Hearts match I enjoyed most was the JOT Agyemang game. It was my first Kotoko-Hearts game. We won 1-0 and I scored the goal. That was the first time I had a handshake with JJ Rawlings. I shook his hand and he pointed at me and said "youngboy!" he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah in an interview.

Michael Osei is touted as one of the most prolific strikers to have played for the Porcupine Warriors.



He spent five years at Kotoko from 2000 to 2005. He was the top scorer of the CAF Champions League top scorer in 2002



