0
Menu
Sports

Michael Osei appointed Black Meteors assistant coach

99202012118 8cs1vjhuup Michael Osei Ghana U 23 Meteors 1 Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Black Meteors.

The Ghana U23 team on Monday, February 27, commenced camping to prepare for the next round of the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The appointment has been confirmed by his club, Bibiani Gold Stars.

In a club statement confirming that winger Emmanuel Appau has also been invited to the Black Meteors camp, the Ghana Premier League side said it extends its congratulations to the coach and the player.

“Head Coach, Michael Osei has been appointed as an Assistant Coach of the Black Meteors while Winger, Emmanuel Appau has received a call-up ahead of the last round of the 2023 #TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the duo,” the club statement from Bibiani Gold Stars said.




Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: