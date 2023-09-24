Michael Osei on cloud nine after recording first win over Kotoko as Gold Stars coach

Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars tactician, Michael Osei could not hide his excitement after his team’s famous victory over Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko at Dun’s Park on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

The victory was special for Osei because this was his first victory over his former club. The 52-year-old played for the Porcupine Warriors and later served as an assistant coach of the club. He won the premier league as both a player and manager with the club.



Osei’s lads took the lead in the game through Prince Kwabena Owusu on 65 minutes but Sherrif Mohammed climbed off the bench to level for Kotoko five minutes later.



Eric Bosomtwi’s well-taken finish in 73 minutes turned out to be the winning goal for the Gold Stars, and it was sheer ecstasy for his coach.

“(I am) so, so, so happy. So, happy. Let me congratulate the playing body. I think it was an amazing performance; and an amazing scoreline. We dominated the game. I mean, we showed that we deserved the win,” Osei said post-match.



“…This is amazing. Since I came to Bibiani, this is my first win against Kotoko. When I left Kotoko, my first win was when I was in Liberty but since I came to Bibiani, this is my first win so, I am so happy,” he added.