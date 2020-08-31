Sports News

Michael Sarpong marks Young Africans SC debut with a goal

Ghanaian attacker, Michael Sarpong and his teammates

Ghanaian attacker, Michael Sarpong scored his first unofficial goal for Young Africans SC during his debut on Sunday August, 30.

Young Africans beat Burundian side Aigle Noir FC 2-0 at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam as they celebrated the Wiki Ya Mwananchi.



This is an annual celebration by the Tanzanian giants where they unveil and present the new signings to their teeming fans ahead of a every season.



Sarpong who completed his switch to the Green and Yellows last week netted the second goal after Congolese forward Rosien Tuisila Kisinda had put the hosts ahead.

The 24-year-old striker joined Young Africans on a free transfer after he mutually terminated his contract with Rwandan side Rayon Sports in April.



Sarpong scored 16 goals to propel Rayon to clinch the Rwanda Premier League in the 2018/2019 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.