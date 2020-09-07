Michael Sarpong nets debut goal to rescue Young Africans SC from opening day defeat

Click for Market Deals →
Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong scored his debut goal for Young Africans SC as they drew with Tanzania Prisons in the Tanzania Premier League opener.
Young Africans failed to beat Prisons as they played out 1-1 stalemate at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Sunday.
The 24-year-old was handed his first start of the season and scored his very first goal for the club.
The visitors opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute through Lambert Sablyanka.
Sarpong levelled for the hosts in the 19th minute.
The former Liberty Professionals and Dreams FC joined the Tanzanian giants about a fortnight ago on a free transfer.
He parted company with Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports in April 2020.
