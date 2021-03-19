Michael Vinicius will do a good job at Kotoko - Fabio Gama

Brazilian attacker, Michael Vinicius

Asante Kotoko midfielder Fabio Gama is optimistic compatriot Michael Vinicius will do a good job at the club.

The Brazilian forward signed for the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday on a two and a half year’s deal to become the second Brazilian to join the Kumasi based club this season.



However, according to Gama he believes Vinicius will have a good season at the club.



“I’m sure that Michael will do a good job here.



“I’m happy [having him here] because he is of the same country with me so I’m happy with this.



“So I just wish he comes here to enjoy the life in Ghana, the pitch in Ghana and everything.

“When you come here everything is different but you have people to help you.



“The football is equal everywhere so I just wish him all the best.” Fabio Gama said in a video posted on Asante Kotoko’s official Twitter handle.



Vinicius has previously played for Brazil club, Fluminense, Portugal’s GD Estoril Praia, Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF in Sweden.



Kotoko is the 11th club of Vinicius’ career in the last seven years.