Michail Antonio praises incredible Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage

West Ham United striker, Michail Antonio has said that he is impressed with the performance of Eddie Nketiah for Arsenal in the ongoing 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Eddie Nketiah has scored 4 goals since replacing the injured Gabriel Jesus in Arsenal's starting 11 helping the Gunners to maintain their top spot on the Premier League table.



He has been singled out for praise in the last couple of weeks and the Jamaican international has revealed that he has also been impressed with the performance of the England striker.



“The way he played against us – urgh. He surprised me. He surprised me! He was dropping in deep, picking it up, he rolled a couple of our defenders to score his goal."



"He was quality. From that moment I have watched him and he’s been doing it in so many games.”



“He’s a great striker, and I’m happy for him. A young boy coming up, he’s showing what he can do," the West Ham United striker said about the Arsenal forward.



Both Michail Antonio and Eddie Nketiah will be in action this weekend for West Ham United and Arsenal against Leicester City and Nottingham Forest respectively.

