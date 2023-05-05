Micky Charles slams Kurt Okraku for not uniting the football family

Kwadwo Ntim, popularly called "Micky Charles" is not happy with the way Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku has handled his rivals and critics.
According to the outspoken football administrator, Kurt Okraku should have united the football family after he won the election to lead Ghana football.
"When God led you to the position what you will do is you bring the family together all the bitterness, this one has contested me, this one has done this to me you throw all away then you unite the whole family," Micky Charles told Ark FM.
"But you don't go on national television, national radio and say that who has ever won an election and worked with his enemies. Are we not in Ghana and Joshua Alabi contested Mahama today Joshua Alabi is what?
"Our local league has collapsed to the extent that if Kotoko and Hearts are playing if you open free gate supporters are saying we won't come."
