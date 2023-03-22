Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru keen on cementing a place in Black Stars under Chris Hughton

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru was in high spirits on Tuesday evening when the Black Stars trained at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The senior national team is in Kumasi where it is continuing preparations for the upcoming games against Angola in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



RSC Anderlecht's Majeed Ashimeru is one of the midfielders invited by new Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton for the two matches against Angola.



Today when the team trained, the midfielder was a joy to watch and showed that he can be an asset for the national team.



In the past years, he has been unlucky with injuries and at times neglected even when he was in good form at his club.

With another chance in the Black Stars in the international break, the midfielder has set sight on working harder to earn a permanent place in the national team under new head coach Chris Hughton.



Ghana on Thursday, March 23, will host Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. The 2023 AFCON qualification match will kick off at 16:00gmt.



