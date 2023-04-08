0
Midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari hits brace in Sweden

Mohammed Sadat Abubakari IMG 1647177547847 Midfielder, Mohammed Sadat Abubakar

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Sadat Abubakari was the hero for Sandvikens IF as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Örebro Syrianska on Friday in the Swedish Ettan Norra.

Abubakari scored two goals in the match, adding to his impressive start to the season. Sandvikens IF had also won their first game of the season, a 2-1 victory over United IK.

The 21-year-old striker opened the scoring for his team in the 14th minute with a clinical finish. John Junior Igbarumah then doubled the lead for Sandvikens IF with just over 30 minutes left to play.

Abubakari then sealed the victory with his second goal of the game in the 64th minute, ensuring a comfortable win for Sandvikens IF.

The result sees Sandvikens IF sitting comfortably at the top of the league table with six points from two games, while Örebro Syrianska is in ninth place with three points.

Sandvikens IF will look to continue their perfect start to the season when they travel to face Motala on April 15th, while Örebro Syrianska will host Hammarby TFF on the same day.

Abubakari, who joined Sandvikens IF in March 2022 on a free transfer, will be hoping to continue his impressive form and help his team maintain their lead at the top of the table.

