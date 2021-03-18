Midfielder Moses Odjer returns from injury

Thu, 18 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana's Moses Odjer has been named in the Palermo squad ahead of Saturday's away match against Paganese.
The player has overcome the physical problems and is at the disposal of Giacomo Filippi.
Moses Odjer has been the most consistent performer and key midfielder for Parlemo this season.
The 24-year-old joined Serie C side Parlemo last summer from Serie B club Trapani, he previously played for Catania and Salernitana.
Moses Odjer has made twenty-one appearances in Serie C for Parlemo this season and his current contract expires on June 30, 2022.
