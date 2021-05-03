Midfielder Noah Martey part ways with Aduana Stars

Midfielder, Noah Martey

Midfielder Noah Martey has parted ways with Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars.

The 26-year-old brought his five-year stay at the club to an end.



Martey joined the two times Ghana Premer League champions prior to the commencement of the 2015/16 from Bechem United.



"I want to take this medium to thank you for the opportunity given to me to be part of the playing body of Aduana football club," Martey wrote to the club.



"I appreciate every time l spent in the club as part of the team. I thank the entire leadership of the team from the staff to the players.

"Not forgetting the wonderful fan base of the club for their love and support for me when I was with the club. Thank you once again and l wish the team all the best."



Martey has been struggling for playing time at Aduana Stars after a return from an injury he sustained during the truncated 2018/19 Ghana Premier League season.



He helped Aduana Stars to clinch their second Premier League title in 2017 and the Ghana Super Cup.