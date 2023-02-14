0
Menu
Sports

Midfielder Rashid Abubakar joins Serbian club FK Loznica

Rasid Abubakar DSC 0052 Rashid Abubakar in action for his new club

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian midfielder Rashid Abubakar has joined Serbian club FK Loznica Footballghana.com can report.

The young twenty-two-year-old midfielder started his career with the Accra Lions team, and spent part of his career in China's Heilongjiang Ice City. During the previous six months, he wore the burgundy jersey of the Sarajevo team, for which he made five appearances in the Bosnian Premier League.

Midfielder Rashid Abubakar is already training with Loznica football club. He joined the FK Loznica Stadion on a free transfer. Rashid Abubakar was bought to strengthen the midfield depart of the green and white. 

The continuation of the competition within the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga of Serbia is scheduled for a little more than two weeks, and Loznica football players are visiting FK Inđija at the Stadion FK Indija.

FK Loznica is 14th on the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga table with 19 points after 19 games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: