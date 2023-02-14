Midfielder Rashid Abubakar joins Serbian club FK Loznica

Rashid Abubakar in action for his new club

Ghanaian midfielder Rashid Abubakar has joined Serbian club FK Loznica Footballghana.com can report.

The young twenty-two-year-old midfielder started his career with the Accra Lions team, and spent part of his career in China's Heilongjiang Ice City. During the previous six months, he wore the burgundy jersey of the Sarajevo team, for which he made five appearances in the Bosnian Premier League.



Midfielder Rashid Abubakar is already training with Loznica football club. He joined the FK Loznica Stadion on a free transfer. Rashid Abubakar was bought to strengthen the midfield depart of the green and white.

The continuation of the competition within the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga of Serbia is scheduled for a little more than two weeks, and Loznica football players are visiting FK Inđija at the Stadion FK Indija.



FK Loznica is 14th on the Mozzart Bet Prva Liga table with 19 points after 19 games.