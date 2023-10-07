Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey's availability for Manchester City clash on Sunday

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Thomas Partey will be available for selection for the game against Manchester City on Sunday, October 8 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghana midfielder has been out of action after suffering a groin injury in August.



However, the 28-year-old was an unused substitute in the Gunners Champions League away 2-1 defeat against RC Lens.



Arteta speaking to the press on Friday disclosed that Thomas Partey could feature in the top-of-the-table clash for the English champions.



"Well, he's ahead of schedule that's for sure. We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, but the way the game panned out we had other necessities and we didn't use him. He will be in the squad tomorrow," he said in the pre-match presser.

The former Atletico Madrid star will be making a return to the national team after being named in the squad for the international friendlies against the USA and Mexico slated for Sunday, October 15 and Sunday, October 18 in the United States respectively.



