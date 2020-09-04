0
Sports News Fri, 4 Sep 2020

Mikel Arteta has taught me a lot - Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah Ajgmccyli8j21ql1neetq1366 610x400 Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah has showered praises on Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta ahead of his England U-21 games.

He stated that Arteta has helped him with so many aspects of his game and also praised the personality of the Spaniard.

"Mikel has taught me a lot," said Nketiah, 21.

"He is definitely very personable. He does a lot of tactical work about understanding your role. As a player, it's great to see the manager going into such detail - it shows how much he cares,' he told the media during his international duties.

"As a young player, if you have the right mentality, you can definitely improve under him and that's something I'm trying to do."

"He's helped my all-round game, given me chances to express myself, make mistakes and try to correct them. I'm learning on the job."

Source: footballghana.com

