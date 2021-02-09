Mikel Arteta is helping me a lot - Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has stated that his current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been helping him a lot.

The 27-year-old joined the Gunners after his release clause was triggered in the 2020 summer transfer window.



Thomas Partey has struggled with injuries but has been important in every match he played.



"Mikel is helping me a lot. At Atletico, I played in a similar position."



"The system is not the same back there, you have to be well-positioned to be able to go around your marker, and here Mikel is helping a lot because I remember," he told Stadium Astro.

"You don’t have to be in the same line and opposite the defender."



“You have time to be able to do whatever you want and this is amazing."



"It’s just as important, you need to keep it in mind and whenever your teammates have the ball, you know who you are in line with, who you are not in line with and this is helping me a lot."