Mikel Arteta refuses to comment about Premier League charges against Man City

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has refused to comment about the financial Fair Play charges levelled against Manchester City by the Premier League.

The Premier League brought more than 100 charges against the defending league champions on Monday, February 6, 2023, for breaching financial rules and cooking up figures in their financial report.



Manchester City, if found guilty, might lose points, trophies won over the years, or even be expelled from the Premier League.



Asked about the case against the Citizens at his pre-match conference for the game against Brentford, Mikel Arteta, who worked as the assistant coach at Manchester City from 2016-2019, said he has no comment.

"I'm not going to make any comment on that, and I'm sorry," Mikel Arteta responded to questions about the charges against Manchester City on Friday, February 10, 2023.



As the assistant coach of Manchester City to Pep Guardiola, the Spanish manager won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and two EFL Cups.



