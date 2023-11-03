Mikel Obi opens up on 'massive' fight between Samuel Eto'o and Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea training

Samuel Eto'o and Kevin De Bruyne

Former Chelsea player John Obi Mikel has revealed how Samuel Eto'o had a big riot with Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea's training grounds.

Speaking on a podcast, Mikel revealed the clash that transpired between Eto'o and De Bruyne during their time at Chelsea. He recalled that De Bruyne was still trying to find his feet in the first team and was always heads down.



Eto'o who was a senior player at Chelsea at the time demanded more from the Belgian because he was not putting in as much effort in training.



According to Mikel, Eto'o confronted De Bruyne and that led to a massive fight at the training grounds.



"Kevin De Bruyne wasn’t the best trainer back then, he was somebody he comes to training, heads down and always training. He was like a kid who came to the training grounds and nobody wants to play with him," Mikel Obi said on 'The Obi One Podcast.'



He added, "I remember when Samuel Eto’o had a go at him, they had a massive fight at the training grounds because he wasn’t putting in the effort that Eto’o wanted and they had a massive riot on the pitch."



Mikel Obi noted that it's not surprising that De Bruyne has gone on to become one of the best players at Man City as he met some big players in early stages who influenced his career.





JNA/KPE