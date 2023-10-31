Mikel Obi reveals why South African league is the best in Sub-Saharan Africa

John Mikel Obi

Former Nigerian international John Mikel Obi has shared insights into why the South African league is better than all the leagues in sub-Saharan Africa.

The South African Premier Division, officially known as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has 16 clubs competing from August to May each season.



Rated among the top five leagues in Africa, the Premier Soccer League has one of the biggest TV rights with SuperSports and it is the most watched league in Africa, generating over $72 million annually.



According to Mikel Obi, the organizational system in the South African League rates it above the others in the sub-Saharan, where players would not have to leave for abroad to make earnings .



Speaking to Soccer Laduma, the former Chelsea star said "I think it's not the mentality, it's your organization. Your organization is better than our organization. If you look at the South African League, it is that good where a player doesn't have to go abroad to make ends meet.to help his family. It is something we (Nigerian) have been crying out, we want to see our league better and we know we can get there"



"Because we have so much talent. We want to grow and improve the standard of our league. The facilities for these players to go and the younger ones who aspire to play in the Premier League. We have to create an environment where they feel comfortable to improve and that is something the (South Africans) have and that is pretty much the difference", he added.



Mikel Obi spent 11 years at Chelsea where he won the UEFA Champions League in the 2011/12 season and the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/13 season.

At national level, he led Nigeria to clinch the AFCON title in 2013, having placed third in 2006, 2010 and 2019 editions after making 91 appearances, scoring 6 times for the Super Eagles from 2005 to 2019.



???? Nigeria icon John Obi Mikel shares insights into why the South African league is better than all the leagues in sub-saharan Africa. ???????????? ???????? ???????? @SoccerLaduma pic.twitter.com/mvd0N98rPu — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) October 31, 2023

