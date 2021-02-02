Military to be deployed at Stadia to enforce COVID-19 protocols - NSA

The NSA says fans have been breaching the safety protocols during games

The National Sports Authority has stated that it will deploy military men to ensure fans adhere to covid 19 protocols at the Accra sports stadium and other stadia across the country during league games.

This development comes on the back of fans breaching Covid -19 protocols during Hearts of Oak’s match week 11 fixture against city rivals Accra Great Olympics.



The Phobians will be playing some games behind closed doors after allowing more than the required number of fans access to the venue. The Rainbow club has also been hauled before the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee.



Speaking to Starr Sports, Spokesperson for the national sports authority, Charles Amofa, said they are planning on engaging the services of the military to beef up security during games at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“We are planning to beef up security at the Accra Sports stadium because we currently are using the Police service and the Ghana national fire service.



“But we are looking at the possibility of engaging the service of the Military to beef up security to ensure fans adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols at the stadium,” Amofa told Starr Sports.