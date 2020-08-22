Sports News

Milovan Rajevac should not be considered as one of Ghana’s best coaches - William Amamoo

Milovan Rajevac guided Ghana to a quarter-final place at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa

Former Ghana International William Amamoo, has said that Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac should not be considered as one of the best coaches to have managed the Black Stars.

Milovan Rajevac is regarded as one of Ghana’s best coaches after guiding the four-time African champions to a quarter-final place at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



Despite the achievement by Milovan Rajevac, Amamoo says the Serbian did not play any role in the team as the squad boasted of quality players who could have even excelled under assistant coach Sellas Tetteh.



“Nobody in Ghana should think that Rajevac was one of our best coaches. If you look at the players we had even if Sellas Tetteh had handled the team we had we would have gone far”, he told Happy FM.



“The core of the team that had qualified were players who had played together from the junior ranks. That was the vision that Rawlings and the then GFA had. So if we will be honest the best ever Ghana team is the 2006 and 2010. So if Milovan had been very smart this team could have gotten to the semi-finals”, he added.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper played a major role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2010 World Cup but missed out on the final tournament after a horrific performance against Japan in a friendly game.



Ghana lost to Japan by 4-3 in that game with Amamoo conceding all four goals in the second half as he came on a substitute for Richard Kingston.



Amamoo is currently a licensed goalkeeper’s coach after retiring from football.

