Milovan Rajevac with Ghana's U-17 team, the Black Starlets after the match

Former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac, was in attendance when Ghana's under-17 team the Black Starlets, emerged victorious in the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia.

The coach showed his support for the youth team as they claimed the trophy with a 3-2 win over Switzerland, securing their third consecutive victory in the tournament.



Ramsey Asumadu scored twice and Bossman Debrah added another goal to seal the victory for the Black Starlets, who are two-time world champions. Their impressive performance has reignited interest in the team and sparked hopes for a bright future.



The team had a strong start to the tournament, winning 4-0 against the host country, Serbia, with Benjamin Tsivanyo scoring a hat-trick. They followed up with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Spain, despite being reduced to nine men in the second half. Their final victory over Switzerland capped off a successful campaign.

The Black Starlets' triumph in the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament has highlighted their potential for greatness, and many are optimistic about their prospects.



Rajevac was sacked after an unsuccessful second stint with the Black Stars recently after previously coaching the Black Stars between 2008-2010.



