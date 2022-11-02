2
Menu
Sports

Minimum wage for professional players to start in 2023/24 season

Karela Awako 610x400 File photo

Wed, 2 Nov 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

The much-awaited minimum wages for Professional footballers in the country is expected to take off from next season.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku says there have been some discussions with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana regarding the smooth implementation of the policy.

‘’Beyond the introduction of the standard player contact, we have also been discussing the introduction of minimum wages for professional players in this country’’ President Simeon-Okraku said during the dinner with the Legends event on Saturday.

‘’Again, in my visit to the PFAG, we discussed this policy. This policy will go through the internal process and God willing next season, we should introduce minimum player salaries for professional players in this country’’.

I understand that there is an insurance scheme for Ex players of our national teams led by the PFAG. We would explore the possibility of ensuring that we have a 100% coverage on health issues for our players’’ he added.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Thugs invade NDC headquarters, threaten deputy secretary
Akufo-Addo should have rather used 'L'argent n'a pas d'odeur' – KKD
I saw an angry Akufo-Addo during his address - Ato Forson
'How much money does Akufo-Addo owe you?' – KKD asks Ofori-Atta
Salary cuts useless with an elephant-sized govt- Wereko Brobbey
How social media users welcomed Bernard Avle back on air
‘This government is finished’ – Nigel Gaisie declares
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
Related Articles: