Minister of Youth and Sports calls for tansformation of football landscape

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

In a powerful address at the 29th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress, held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, called for a comprehensive transformation of Ghana's football landscape.

The Minister emphasized the need for the Ghana Football Association to develop strategies that would make the domestic league more attractive, competitive, and financially sustainable.



While acknowledging the unprecedented investments made by the government in infrastructure and policies to support sports development in Ghana, the Minister stressed that infrastructure and financial resources alone were not sufficient to guarantee success in football. He urged the football administration to critically assess the current approach and embrace a new vision for the future.



"We must undergo a comprehensive transformation of our football landscape," stated the Minister. "The Ghana Football Association must take a critical look at our current approach and embrace a new vision for the future."



Hon. Mustapha Ussif further emphasised the importance of empowering coaches and developing their competence to international standards. He called for increased exposure to the outside world and continuous capacity building to ensure that Ghanaian coaches possess the necessary skills to develop the potential of Ghanaian players to the fullest.



The Minister highlighted the role of football in uniting the nation, citing the unifying force behind the success of the national team, the Black Stars, in international tournaments. He urged the football community to use football as a tool to foster national unity and instil a sense of pride and patriotism among Ghanaians.

In addressing concerns about fair refereeing, the Minister emphasised the need for transparency and integrity in the management of football affairs. He urged the Ghana Football Association to take steps to address any perception of compromised refereeing, as it had a negative effect on the integrity of the league competitions and Ghanaian football as a whole.



The Minister's speech resonated with the audience, as it called for a holistic approach to football development in Ghana. The Congress attendees, including officials from the Ghana Football Association, representatives from football clubs, and members of the media, acknowledged the importance of embracing change to ensure the success and growth of Ghanaian football.



The Minister's call for a transformation of Ghana's football landscape comes at a crucial time, as the nation is preparing for the upcoming 2023 AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire. It is expected that the Ghana Football Association will heed the Minister's call and work towards implementing the necessary changes to drive the progress of football in the country.



As Ghana continues its pursuit of football excellence, the Minister of Youth and Sports has set the stage for a renewed focus on developing a vibrant and competitive domestic league that will not only attract fans but also provide sustainable opportunities for Ghanaian football players to thrive on both the national and international stages.