Ministry of Sports, Ghana Mission in Qatar mobilise over 1000 Ghanaians to cheer on Black Stars

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in conjunction with the Ghana Embassy in Qatar, has successfully mobilised over 1000 Ghanaians and Africans based in Qatar to cheer on the Black Stars at the ongoing World Cup.

The smart move is a realisation of a plan the Minister for Youth Sports, Mustapha Ussif, told Parliament ahead of the start of the tournament, would be an innovative fan mobilisation strategy due to the inability of the government to fund supporters from Ghana as a result of the economic challenge the country finds itself in.



To complement the few fans who the Ministry intended to facilitate their trip to Qatar through corporate support, the Minister assured his Ministry was mobilising Ghanaians and Africans to offer the Black Stars strong support.



Ahead of Ghana's opening group match on Tuesday, the Ministry and the Ghana mission successfully mobilised over 1000 Ghanaians and Africans and provided them with match tickets and apparel in Ghanaian colours.

The mobilised fans, together with the few from Ghana, set the stadium agog as the Black Stars battled Portugal.



Mustapha Ussif, in the company of the Ghana Ambassador to Qatar, met the supporters and thanked them for availing themselves to cheer on the Black Stars.



The Ministry will continue the mobilisation effort in upcoming games against South Korea and Uruguay.