Ministry of Sports confirm settling Black Queens' outstanding entitlements

Sun, 15 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has confirmed the settling of all outstanding bonuses owed the Black Queens.
GHANAsoccernet.com had reported that the Ministry has agreed to pay all entitlements owed the Black Queens after a series of protests in the past couple of months.
The Black Queens were being owed the bonuses of 2015 All Africa Games held in Congo and the 2016 Women's Africa of Nations held in Cameroon.
The Ministry has released a statement to confirm the payment of the Black Queens' owed entitlements.
Read the statement from the Ministry of Youth and Sports:
