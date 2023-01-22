0
Ministry of Youth and Sports expresses condolence to family of late Lepowura MND Jawula

MND Jawula Alhaji.png Lepowura MND Jawulia died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 74.

Sun, 22 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has expressed its condolences over the death of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman, Lepowura MND Jawula.

The former football administrator passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the age of 74.

In a statement on the official Twitter page of the Ministry, they wrote "The Ministry of youth and sports has learnt with shock the death of the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association, Alhaji Mohammed Nuru Deen Jawula."

The Ministry extended its sympathy to the family of the deceased, wishing them strength and fortitude during this difficult time.

Lepowura MND Jawula was an important figure in the world of football in Ghana, and his contributions to the sport will not be forgotten.

The death of Jawula is a loss to the Ghanaian football community and his legacy will live on.

