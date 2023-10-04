Ministry of Youth and Sports mourns the passing of legendary sports administrator, E.T Mensah

The late Enoch Teye Mensah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has expressed its great sorrow at the demise of Mr. Enoch Teye Mensah, also known as E.T. Mensah, a pillar in Ghanaian sports administration, in a solemn and sincere statement released.

E.T. Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for the Ningo–Prampram Constituency and Council of State member, was also the longest-serving Minister for Youth and Sports, from 1993 to 2001.



Mustapha Ussif, along with the management and staff of the Ministry, extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the grieving family of the late sports icon, as well as the entire youth and sporting community. The loss of E.T. Mensah is being keenly felt by all who knew and respected his contributions to the world of sports and youth development.



E.T. Mensah’s remarkable journey in shaping Ghana’s youth and sports policies commenced in the early 1990s. His tenure from 1993 to 2001 is celebrated as a transformative era in the nation’s youth and sports sectors. One of his most notable accomplishments was the introduction of the Professional League System, a milestone that elevated the Ghanaian sports landscape.



Moreover, E.T. Mensah’s commitment to fitness and community engagement was exemplified through the introduction of keep-fit clubs across the nation, encouraging Ghanaians to embrace a healthier lifestyle.



He also played a pivotal role in the construction of a 24-room apartment residential structure in Winneba, which served as the home for the Black Stars and amateur teams for several years before the establishment of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

Ghana’s victory at the 1991 U-17 FIFA World Cup in Italy remains a testament to E.T. Mensah’s exceptional leadership. The Winneba Sports Complex, a facility he championed, served as a crucial hub for nurturing young football talents, enabling the Football Association to prepare adequately for major tournaments.



This was evident in Ghana’s success at the 1995 U-17 FIFA World Cup. E.T. Mensah was a driving force behind the achievements of Ghana’s under-17 national team, the Black Starlets, including their triumphant campaign in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador, among many other accomplishments.



Throughout his illustrious career, E.T. Mensah served the nation in various leadership roles, contributing significantly to the transformation of the youth and sporting ecosystem. His dedication, vision, and passion for sports left an indelible mark on Ghanaian sports administration.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports expressed its unwavering support for the grieving family and the people of Ningo-Prampram during this difficult period of sorrow. E.T. Mensah’s legacy will forever be cherished, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all those who were touched by his remarkable contributions to Ghanaian sports.