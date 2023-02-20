Minute silence, Lukaku goal, Kudus free kick: How football world united for Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu and former teammate, Danillo

The football world has its issues but if there's one attribute of the game that stands out, then it is the ability of all stakeholders to unite and stand up for each other when tragedy hits.

Over the weekend, the football world united once again to show love and sympathy to one of their own who was taken tragically by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in the early hours of Monday, February 6, 2023.



From FIFA to respective major leagues to countries lucky enough to have been blessed with his presence, there was an outpouring of love for Christian Atsu.



The Ghanaian footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, and there were tributes from almost every league in honor of Atsu.



In the Premier League, his former clubs Chelsea and Newcastle held a minute silence in their respective matches played on Saturday.



In their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Newcastle invited the wife and children of the late footballer as they paid tribute to Atsu who was on their books for four seasons.

Jordan Ayew also had a shirt with the inscription, ‘Rest in Peace, Atsu’ to express his sadness over the demise of his national teammate.



The Newcastle fans chanted his name during the entire duration of the game, the same as Chelsea fans who also eulogized him.



In the Italian league, former Everton teammate, Romelu Lukaku dedicated his goal for Inter Milan to him and expressed sympathies to his family.



Mohammed Kudus gave Atsu a perfect tribute with a free kick in the dying embers of Ajax’s goal on Sunday before removing his shirt with the inner one that wished his Atsu farewell into the world of the dead.



In La Liga and Bundesliga, Ghanaian players paid tribute to him and some of the posts were shared by the main league bodies.

Here are some tributes





#LaLiga desea transmitir sus más sinceras condolencias a los familiares y amigos de Christian Atsu.



Descanse en paz. https://t.co/q3Ssj5OYB0 — LaLiga (@LaLiga) February 18, 2023

Newcastle and Liverpool pay tribute to Christian Atsu, who tragically lost his life in the devastating earthquakes in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/u3B7A5OCXX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023