Mixed reactions greet Black Stars’ 5-1 victory over Qatar

Ghana Black Stars New Team Black Stars defeated Qatar 5-1

Tue, 13 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars will have to do more to earn the confidence of some Ghanaians as they (many) remain unimpressed despite a resounding 5-1 victory over Qatar.

When the team was drubbed 3-0 by Mali, Akonnor and his boys were heavily criticised by some Ghanaians on social media.

Under normal circumstance, a victory should be enough to make Ghanaians more positive about the team but it appears the sense of pessimism still exists.

Reactions to the 5-1 victory over Qatar has been mixed with some Ghanaians praising them for bouncing back from the defeat against Mali, while others say that Qatar was always going to be a walkover.

Despite the varied views, Akonnor, Partey and Samuel Owusu were praised for putting up impressive displays. Akonnor was commended for altering the approach and selection and also adopting a tactic quite different from the usual 4:4:2 the team is known for.

Thomas Partey who was slammed for a poor showing against Mali was applauded for performing well with his assist for Samuel Owusu making the rounds.

Owusu’s lightening runs on the flank served as a reminder of Christian Atsu’s good days with the team. Skipper Andre Ayew scored a brace in the mauling with the other goals coming from Tarique Ofosu, Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban.

