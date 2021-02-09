Mjallby AIF chief thrilled with Enoch Adu’s acquisition

Enoch Kofi Adu has signed a two year contract with the club

Sporting Director of Mjällby AIF, Hans Larsson has hailed the qualities of new signing Enoch Kofi Adu.

Adu, 30, penned a contract with the Yellow and Black lads until 2022.



The experienced enforcer joins the club as a free agent after his contract at AIK Stockholm was not renewed.



The player’s imperious ability in the middle of the park caught the interest of Mjällby AIF, according to Larsson.



“Adu is a player who possesses the qualities we are looking for to continue to establish us in the Allsvenskan.”

“A player with extremely important routine and qualities in the central midfield that we are convinced we have great benefit from.”



“He showed last year that he is a very competent player. That Adu now chooses Mjällby AIF also shows that the club's brand and attractiveness have increased,” Larsson said.



Adu played a total of 77 games and scored 1 goal during his two-year stay at AIK.