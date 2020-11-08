Mjondalen midfielder Isaac Twum praises teammates after big win over Stromsgodset

Isaac Twum in action for Mjondalen

Midfielder Isaac Twum has commended his Mjøndalen teammates after their big win over Norwegian giants Strømsgodset in the Eliteserienon Saturday.

Twum, who lasted the entire duration, played a pivotal role as the relegation-threatened side beat Strømsgodset at the Isachen Stadion.



"Great performance +3 we keep going till the end," the ecstatic Twum posted on Social Media after the game.



Mjøndalen started the game brightly, netting the opener through Ole Amund Sven after just four minutes.



Fredrik Brustad doubled the lead at the hour mark before Stain Asmundsen wrapped up victory with an 84th-minute finish.

Twum has been a key part of Mjondalen since arriving in the summer transfer window from IK Start.



The former Ghana U-23 star will be hoping Mjondalen avoid relegation as they currently lie 14 on the Eliteserien League table.







