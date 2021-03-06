MoYS believes Ghana can clinch 2021 CAF U-20 AFCON trophy

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) is confident the Black Satellites of Ghana will clinch the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy when they play Uganda in the finals on Saturday, March 6.

Ghana qualified to the finals courtesy of a lone goal from Precious Boah against The Gambia to set up a final clash with Uganda in Mauritania.



A Statement from the MoYS said, “The Ministry believes that as Ghana has put up one of the most formidable teams to contest in this continental competition, the team would live up to expectation by annexing the trophy for the fourth time.”



The ministry congratulated the team for displaying a sterling performance to come thus far in the biennial competition.

“The Ministry also takes the opportunity to encourage the team to bring out its best in the final match against Uganda and crown it all by bringing the trophy back to Ghana”



The Ministry called on Ghanaians to rally their unflinching support behind the team as they engage Uganda tomorrow to ensure victory for the country.