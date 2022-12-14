Mohamed Aboutrika reveals why he wants Messi to win 2022 World Cup

Argentina skipper, Lionel Messi

African football legend, Mohamed Aboutrika, has stated that he wants Lionel Messi to win the World Cup as a reward for all of the happy memories the Argentine great has given him.

According to Aboutrika, the narrative that Messi winning the World Cup will prove that the Argentine is indeed the Greatest Of All-Time is false.



Speaking on beIN Sport, Aboutrika stated that winning the World Cup is Messi's dream and that he would like to see the PSG forward rewarded with the prestigious trophy for everything Messi has given his fans.



"The most misinformed people are those who believe that we want Messi to win the World Cup to prove that he is the best in history.



"No, we want him to achieve his dream and be happy because he has made us happy in football for the past 17 years and he was the reason for our happiness."



Lionel Messi has led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, scoring five goals and assisting three.



He has scored three goals and assisted two in the knockout stages as he turned up again for Albeceltis in their 3-0 semi-final win over Croatia.

Messi scored from the spot and magically set up Julian Alvarez, who netted a brace, to score his second of the night.



Argentina have now qualified for their 6th World Cup final and will face the winner between Morocco and France in the final. This will be Messi's second World Cup final since 2014 and will be hoping to claim the trophy on a second attempt.



