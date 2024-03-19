Mohamed Diomande unlikely to complete nationality switch before Nigeria, Uganda friendlies – Report

Mohamed Baba Diomande

New Black Stars boy Mohamed Baba Diomande is unlikely to complete his nationality switch from Ivory Coast to Ghana ahead of the March international friendly games against Nigeria and Uganda.

Per 3 Sports, the Rangers midfielder is racing against time to get FIFA clearance to play for Ghana.



Otto Addo named the 22-year-old in his 26-man squad for the two friendlies in what turns out to be a surprise too many because he has already featured for Ivory Coast at U23 level.



He was also named in the Ivorian U23 squad for their friendlies this month, but it is being reported in Ivory Coast that he wanted senior national team football at all cost, hence his decision to accept the Ghana invite.

With two goals and an assist in 10 appearances for Rangers FC this season, Diomande brings skill and versatility to the Black Stars' midfield.



Ghana is gearing up to take on Nigeria's Super Eagles on March 22 followed by a match against Uganda on March 26 in international friendlies at the Stade Grade Marrakech in Morocco.