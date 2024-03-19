Mohamed Diomande 'unlikely' to honour Black Stars call-up - Report

Mohamed Diomande

Ivorian-born Mohamed Diomande, may not represent Ghana during the current international break.

A report filed by 3Sports suggests that Diomande, who has been named in Ghana's squad, is racing against time to complete his nationality switch process and thus is 'unlikely' to honour the call-up.



Diomande was one of the surprising names that appeared in Otto Addo's 26-man squad for the announcement on Friday, March 15, 2024.



He is Ivorian-born but lived a chunk of his childhood life in Ghana while playing for Right To Dream and, therefore, is eligible to switch nationality.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate currently plays for Rangers in Scotland after completing a loan with an obligation to buy a deal in January 2024.

The FC Nordsjaelland loanee has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight games in all competitions for Rangers.



He is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play as a number 10, number 8, and also as a base or defensive midfielder.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to begin camping in Morocco in the coming days ahead of their games against Nigeria and Uganda.



