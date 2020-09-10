Sports News

Mohamed Kudus makes top 60 player shortlist for 2020 Golden Boy Award

Ghanaian International, Mohammed Kudus

Ghana sensation Mohammed Kudus has made the top 60 player shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy Award.

The prestigious award has in the past been won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Raheem Sterling, Kylian Mbappe, Matheus de Ligt, and several other world-class players.



Following an outstanding 2019/2020 campaign with FC Nordsjaelland, Mohammed Kudus has been shortlisted for the top award.



This week, he has fortunately made it to the top 60 shortlist together with top talents including Erling Braut Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Alphonso Davies, as well as Ansu Fati.

Mohammed Kudus, 19, has joined Ajax Amsterdam this summer and looks set to continue his development to reach his full potential.



He has already proven he has the talent and is being tipped to get to the top in the next few years. On his debut for the Black Stars, the forward found the back of the net in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa.

