Mohamed Salah receives £1.25m a week offer from Al Ittihad

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah

Saudi Arabia side Al Ittihad have reportedly offered Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah a whopping £1.25 million a week deal to lure the Egyptian from England.

According to beIN Sports, the Egyptian star has already agreed on personal terms with Ittihad.



The 30-year-old is said to be ready to pen a three-year deal and is set to earn £65 million as a yearly salary.



Mohamed Salah signed a contract extension with Liverpool in 2022 worth a reported £350,000 a week.



The Athletic has also reported that Liverpool have no intention of letting go of the two-time African Footballer of the Year.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed the club's stand during his pre-match, citing that Salah is essential to the club and thus any offer from Ittihad in the coming days would be rejected.



“We don’t have an offer — Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and for all the things we do is essential...If there would be something, the answer would be NO. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool. Nothing to talk about”.



