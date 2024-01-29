Mohammed Fuseini joins Danish side Randers FC on loan from Sturm Graz

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian winger Mohammed Fuseini has joined Danish club Randers FC on loan in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

The 21-year-old joins on loan till the end of the season from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz.



Fuseini is expected to play a huge role for Randers FC for the rest of the season with his pace in the attack.



The Ghanaian forward joins on an initial six-months loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

He made 18 appearances for the Sturm Graz in the first half of the season, scoring one goal in the process.



The 21-year-old winger is one of the fastest players in Europe this season, hitting a top speed of 37.2km/h - higher than any player in the Premier League, La Liga, and Ligue 1 this season.