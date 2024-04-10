Mohammed Fuseini named in Danish Superliga team of the week

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini has been named in Sofascore's Danish Superliga team of the week for his role in Randers FC's away win over Hvidovre IF in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

The on-loan Sturm Graz forward netted a brace to help Randers FC secure a 3-1 win against their opponent at the Pro Ventilation Arena.



Fuseini has now scored five goals in his last two games for Randers FC in the Danish top flight.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate netted a hat-trick last week when Randers hammered Lyngby BK.



The Ghanaian attacker wasted no time to open the scoring for the visitors after hitting the back of the net, just three minutes into the game before scoring again to extend his side's lead ten minutes later.

Hvidovre pulled one back immediately after the interval through midfielder Mads Kaalund.



Nigerian forward Stephen Odey sealed the victory for Randers when he scored in the 90th minute with the assist coming from defender Oliver Olsen.



Fuseini, who is playing on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz, has bagged 6 goals in 7 appearances in the Danish Superliga with one assist so far.