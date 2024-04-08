Mohammed Fuseini scores brace to inspire Randers FC to win over Hvidovre IF

Ghanaian youngster, Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Fuseini was in fine form on Sunday when Randers FC cruised to an away win over Hvidovre IF in the Danish Superliga.

The on-loan Sturm Graz forward's brace proved instrumental in Randers FC's 3-1 victory against their opponent at the Pro Ventilation Arena.



Fuseini has scored five goals in his last two games for Randers FC in the Danish top flight.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate netted a hat-trick last week when Randers hammered Lyngby BK.



The Ghanaian attacker wasted no time, swiftly opening the scoring for the visitors just three minutes into the game before adding another goal to extend his side's lead ten minutes later.

Hvidovre pulled one back immediately after the interval through midfielder Mads Kaalund.



Nigerian forward Stephen Odey sealed Randers' victory with a goal in the 90th minute, with defender Oliver Olsen providing the assist.



Fuseini, playing on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz, has bagged six goals in seven appearances in the Danish Superliga with one assist.