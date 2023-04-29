0
Mohammed Fuseini scores match-winner in Sturm Graz away win over Austria Vienna

Sat, 29 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian young forward Mohammed Fuseini was on target for FK Sturm Graz reserves when they pipped Austria Vienna reserves in the Austrian Bundesliga two on Friday.

The 20-year-old made the difference by scoring the only goal of the match as Sturm Graz claimed 1-0 victory over Vienna at the Generali Arena.

Fuseini found the back of the net with the only strike of the match in the 22nd minute.

The home side had the opportunity to draw level a few minutes into the second half, but they failed to convert a penalty kick through midfielder Aleksandar Jukic.

Sturm Graz moved up on the league standings with the crucial win as they sit in the 12th position while Vienna remained in the relegation zone with the defeat.

Fuseini has been decent in the Austrian second-tier this campaign, having bagged 7 goals and provided four assists in 15 matches.

He has also scored twice in 7 appearances for the first team in the Austrian top flight this season.

