0
Menu
Sports

Mohammed Fuseini scores two goals to propel Sturm Graz to heavy away triumph

Mohammed Fuseini N Mohammed Fuseini

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian young forward Mohammed Fuseini bagged a brace to help SK Sturm Graz II thrashing of SK Rapid Vienna II in the Austrian 2. Liga on Friday.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net on two occasions as Sturm Graz stormed to a comfortable 4-0 triumph at the Allianz Stadion.

Fuseini got the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute before adding another to double the advantage for the visitors fourteen minutes later.

Sturm Graz increased their advantage in the 81st minute after Milan Toth converted a penalty kick.

Midfielder Sandro Schendl completed the victory for Sturm Graz with a goal in the stoppage-time.

Fuseini, who is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has scored six times and provided four assists in 12 appearances in the Austrian second-tier this season.

He has two goals in 7 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga (top-flight) as well this campaign.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha