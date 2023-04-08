Mohammed Fuseini scores two goals to propel Sturm Graz to heavy away triumph

Mohammed Fuseini

Ghanaian young forward Mohammed Fuseini bagged a brace to help SK Sturm Graz II thrashing of SK Rapid Vienna II in the Austrian 2. Liga on Friday.

The 20-year-old found the back of the net on two occasions as Sturm Graz stormed to a comfortable 4-0 triumph at the Allianz Stadion.



Fuseini got the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute before adding another to double the advantage for the visitors fourteen minutes later.



Sturm Graz increased their advantage in the 81st minute after Milan Toth converted a penalty kick.

Midfielder Sandro Schendl completed the victory for Sturm Graz with a goal in the stoppage-time.



Fuseini, who is a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has scored six times and provided four assists in 12 appearances in the Austrian second-tier this season.



He has two goals in 7 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga (top-flight) as well this campaign.