Mohammed Kudus: 5 things to know about Ajax’s latest Ghanaian signing

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has sealed one of the most exciting moves by a Ghanaian footballer in recent years.

The 19-year-old attacking midfidler has officially joined Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal.



Kudus had his medical in Amsterdam on Thursday morning, with the club confirming the move later in the day.



In a statement, the Dutch giants said the attacking midfielder has joined them from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal that will last until 2025.



Many Ghanaians have expressed their excitement on Kudus’ move to Ajax after an excellent season in the Danish league, where he scored 12 times in 26 appearances this season.

Pulse Sports bring you five interesting things about Kudus that you may not have known:



1. Kudus is a product of the Right to Dream Academy



Kudus Mohammed started his football career at the Right to Dream academy. He joined the academy at the age of 12.



The attacking midfielder stayed with the academy for six years, before leaving for Nordsjaelland in 2018.

2. He’s the 9th youngest debutant in the history of FC Nordsjælland



The highly-rated Ghanaian is also in the history books of Nordsjaelland, where he is the club’s ninth youngest debutant in history.



Kudus made his debut for the Danish club when he was 18 years and three days old, in a 2-0 loss to Brondby IF.



3. Kudus scored on his Black Stars debut

Kudus made his Black Stars debut on November 14, 2019 as a substitute in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.



The teenager wasted little time in making his presence felt, scoring the second goal as Ghana beat Bafana Bafana 2-0.



4. He is the most expensive Ghanaian teenager



Following his move to Ajax Amsterdam, Kudus has become the most expensive Ghanaian teenager.

The Dutch giants reportedly forked out €9 million to price the 19-year-old away from FC Nordsjaelland.



5. Has played for Ghana at U-17 and U-20 level



Kudus has also risen through the ranks having featured for Ghana at the U-17, U-20 and senior level.



He was part of the Black Starlets side that reached the quarter-final of the U17 World Cup in 2017 and was also a member of Ghana’s U-20 side that played at the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations last year.

